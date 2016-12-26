Subaru WRX STI Snatches Turtle Away From Bird

As cool as that hood scoop might look on a WRX STI, the fact that it can feed on more than just air can be a bit of a nuisance.
Of course, this sort of incident doesn't really happen every day, which is obvious once you get to see the driver's reaction to what he had to pull out of the scoop.
Basically, what happened is that some bird of prey was feasting on a turtle in the middle of the road, and as the car was approaching, it tried to fly away while dragging its meal with it. Unfortunately for everyone, it couldn't clear the Subaru's hood scoop in time, so in the end, the car got to feed on the turtle as well.
The driver pulled over immediately and after taking a few pictures (or a video) with his phone, he started removing bits of the turtle from the scoop, cleaning it before setting off again.
It was probably best (less costly) that what was left of that turtle hit the scoop instead of the windshield, the only real problem was actually cleaning up the mess.
Note: The video is quite graphic, especially towards the end when the turtle is removed from the scoop