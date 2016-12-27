Suzuki Reveals New Swift Ahead Of Geneva Debut [40 Images]

We've seen the spy shots, we've seen the leaked images... but now it's official: Suzuki has revealed the all-new Swift.
Shown and detailed here in JDM spec, the new hatchback looks exactly as expected – which is, to say, instantly recognizable as a Suzuki Swift, but as a completely new one.
In its home market, the new Swift will be offered in seven trim levels with three engine options: a 1.2-liter inline four is the base engine, but a mild hybrid version of the same will also be offered – along with a 1.0-liter turbo in the sportiest RSt model.
Output figures have yet to be released, but a number of drivetrain configurations have. The hybrid is mated (as is typical) to a CVT, while the base engine offers a no-cost five-speed manual option as well. Both can be had with front- or all-wheel drive, but the turbo model only comes in front-drive spec with a six-speed automatic.
Along with the new engines, Suzuki has equipped the new Swift with all the latest safety technologies. Those include a collision-mitigation system (offered for the first time in a Suzuki), high-beam assist, and adaptive cruise control.
The new Swift is set to go on sale in Japan on January 4 ahead of its global debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in March. By that point we should have a better idea of specifications for other markets – which unfortunately won't include North America, a vital market from which Suzuki entirely withdrew its automobile lineup in 2013.
Regardless of local specification, the new Swift promises to take what's always been a solid product into a new generation with fresh styling and the latest equipment.