Suzuki Spacia Custom Z Proves Small Doesn't Have To Be Boring

Small doesn't have to be boring. Suzuki is here to say that much with the release of the new Spacia Custom Z.A new version of the Kei car introduced in 2013, the Custom Z wears a more aggressive front end than the standard Spacia. That includes a taller, flatter hood behind the more upright and emphatically styled grille in black and titanium-silver tone, flanked by fresh headlights.Given the stringent regulations governing Japan's smallest car class, the Spacia is packed into a tiny footprint. The whole thing measures 133.6 inches (just over 11 feet) long and 58 inches wide to make even a Fiat 500 seem enormous by comparison, but sits taller than it is wide to maximize interior space.This miniest of minivans packs seating for four with a fold-flat rear bench to make for a – ahem – mobile bedroom on wheels. It even has power sliding rear doors, as if any rear-seat passenger wouldn't be able to reach far enough to slide it by hand.Small as it is, a Kei car like the Spacia doesn't need much power, but Suzuki offers two engine options: a 0.66-liter three-cylinder engine is offered in atmospheric or turbocharged forms, the former tax exempt. Both are available in front- or all-wheel drive, but either way they come mated to a continuously variable transmission.