Suzuki Swift Crossing In Front Of A Speeding Road Train Had Unfortunate Consequences

Driving your car in the path of a speeding semi is, well, you know, one of the most daftest and dangerous things you can do on the road.
In Australia, you've also got these things called Road Trains that are generally split into many categories, such as a B-Double, B-Triple, AB-Triple, BAB quad or a C-train.
What happened in this particular video involved a B-Double, which consists of a "prime mover" towing a lead trailer as well as another semi-trailer, with two articulation points in total. It's not one of the longest road trains you'll see, but it still makes for a rather large sighting, especially if it's bright yellow.
Despite the color, the driver of the Swift, a 76-year old woman, didn't see the truck and drove right in its path. As far as we can tell, the truck driver started to slow down a split second before the car actually pulled out in front of him, which may have been the reason why the damage to the Suzuki wasn't considerably higher.
In the end, according to the description of the video, the woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering a fractured skull, broken right shoulder, ribs and pelvis. Thankfully, she's now recovering and we hope she'll be back on her feet soon.
As for the driver of the road train, we can certainly understand his reaction following the crash, which means that no, he wasn't exactly watching his language.