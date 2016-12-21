Take A POV Drive In The Ballistic 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo

The Porsche Panamera always had a love/hate relationship with the public, but that doesn't detract from the fact that it’s immensely fun to drive and capable, despite its big footprint.
So far the new generation moved to the right direction stylistically to gain more fans in the automotive world, with Porsche injecting its four-door model with more speed and one of the most impressive interior designs in the segment.
The range-topping Turbo version is powered by a new biturbo 4.0-litre V8 which produces 542hp and 568 lb-ft (770Nm) of peak torque paired to a new eight-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox with all four wheels responsible for transmitting the power to the tarmac.
Despite weighing almost two tons (1995kg), 0-62mph (0-100km/h) comes in 3.8 seconds, a figure that drops to 3.6 seconds if you check the optional Sports Chrono package. Top speed is set at 190mph (306km/h).
And just look at that sleek and tech-heavy dashboard design, with its state-of-the-art 12.3-inch infotainment system, its clean center console and its unashamed driver-focused character.
Marchettino takes us for a POV drive, showcasing that this luxobarge hides a proper sports car underneath its sparkling skin.