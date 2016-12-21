Tanner Foust Drifts Anything And Everything

Professional drifting videos are becoming more and more popular, thanks in no small part to Ken Block’s hugely successful Gymkhana series. The latest driver to jump on the bandwagon is driving ace Tanner Foust.
In between his commitments to the Global Rallycross championship and various drifting series’, Foust collaborated with his main sponsor, Rockstar, for an epic drifting video which shows him sliding and hooning around in everything he could attach his bright yellow steering wheel to.
The video, dubbed Quantum Drift, shows Foust initially behind the wheel of his VW Beetle used in Global Rallycross. He then climbs into his drift-ready Passat for a toe-to-toe battle with a number of fierce competitors. The Beetle and Passat soon return before he slides around in a Polaris PZR.
Have a spare 6-minutes? This is an excellent way to spend it.