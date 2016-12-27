Tesla Adds Idle Fee To Supercharger Network To Improve Availability

Following an earlier announcement, Tesla delivered on its promise to deal with customers that abuse the unlimited free use of its Supercharger network by introducing a fleet-wide idle fee.
If a Tesla owner leaves his fully charged car parked on a Supercharger bay, then a $0.40 fee will incur for every additional minute the car remains connected to the charger. If the car is moved within 5 minutes, the fee is waived.
“We envision a future where cars move themselves once fully charged, enhancing network efficiency and the customer experience even further”, Tesla said in their statement.
“Until then, we ask that vehicles be moved from the Supercharger once fully charged. A customer would never leave a car parked by the pump at a gas station and the same thinking applies with Superchargers.”
Tesla has already announced that it will end the free unlimited use of their Supercharger network for new customers while this new idle fee comes a few days after Elon Musk said on Twitter that they are going to take action against customers who use their Superchargers as free parking spots.