Tesla And Panasonic Preparing To Build Solar Cells In New York

Tesla and Panasonic are preparing to begin production of solar cells at a dedicated factory in Buffalo, New York.
In a recent statement, it was confirmed that an agreement had been reached between the two companies. Panasonic will pay for capital costs of the manufacturing and, on its part, Tesla has made a “long-term purchase commitment” to the Tokyo-based technology company.
The factory is currently under development by SolarCity in Buffalo, New York and when finished, will build photo-voltaic cells and modules for an array of roof products, including Tesla's recently-announced solar glass tile roofs.
As part of a deal with the state of New York, SolarCity will invest $5 billion over 10 years into the new facility and hire almost 1,500 employees. In turn, New York state will commit $750 million to help build and outfit the Buffalo plant. According to The Detroit News, production at the site will commence in mid-2017.