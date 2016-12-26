Tesla Tops While Fiat Flops Consumer Report's 2016 Car Brand Satisfaction Survey
| By Sergiu Tudose |
Car ownership can be a love or hate relationship - and a costly one at that. Consumer Reports' annual Owner Satisfaction Survey tells us how owners feel about their vehicles and the brands that make them.
In order to determine the overall score, Consumer Reports went into their annual satisfaction survey and checked the average satisfaction score for each brand's models while considering the percentage of owners who responded with a "definitely yes" when asked whether they would buy the same car again.
Also, in order for the score to count, the brand had to have at least two models with data, so the team focused on MY14-17 cars, from a pool of over 300,000 vehicles.
So what did they find out? Well, the top 4 is the same as last year, with Tesla, Porsche, Audi and Subaru looking strong, while Lincoln managed to climb from 21st place last year to 12th this year. Hyundai managed to shoot up from 24th to 13th in the span of 12 months thanks to their newly redesigned models.
But in the end it was Tesla which looked dominant, as 91% of buyers stated they would purchase their EV again. In comparison, 84% of Porsche owners felt the same about their cars, whereas Audi and Subaru owners stood at 77% and 76% respectively.
Rounding out the top 10 is Toyota (76%), Honda (75%), Mazda (74%), Chrysler (73%), Chevrolet (73%) and Lexus (73%).
On the bottom end of the study, Fiat came out dead last at , followed by Nissan, Infiniti, Acura and Jeep.
The list has 29 spots overall so if you're interested to know where your car brand stands, here are the numbers: