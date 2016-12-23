Teslas To Get A Price Hike In The UK From January 1

Blaming 'currency fluctuations' that resulted after the Brexit referendum, Tesla Motors will increase the price of their cars in Europe's largest right-hand drive market.
The info is officially confirmed, according to AutoExpress, and sees a 5 percent price hike effective as of January 1, so if you have been looking into buying a new Tesla in the United Kingdom, then you should place a deposit until New Year's Eve, as cars ordered before that date will not be affected.
This means that the cheapest Tesla Model S, the '60', will be £2,950 more expensive and will retail for £61,845 starting next year, while the most basic Model X 75D will kick off from £86,100, or £4,100 more than before. The British publication states that the Model X P100D will get a £6,435 hike, which will push it up to £135,135.
Tesla's latest announcement follows yet another decision that affects owners of the zero-emission cars, as they will not be able to use the brand's supercharging stations for free anymore. This change applies from January 1 as well.