The Cheapest Lamborghini You Can Get, The RWD Huracan 580-2, Is Also The Most Fun

The Lamborghini Huracan 580-2 may represent the entry point into the Sant’Agata world but don’t think for a second that you would be better off with one of its more expensive siblings.
Lamborghini’s move to ditch Huracan’s front differential did a major favor in the supercar’s handling character which now reminds the driver that only the rear axle is responsible for transferring the power of the naturally aspirated V10 engine.
Yes, the Italians have detuned slightly the engine’s output down from 602hp to 572hp but that in now way affects the raw, savage character of that V10, which stands out even more in a segment filled with turbocharged opponents.
So it’s a simple case of less is more in the Huracan 580-2’s case, as explained in the latest Ignition episode, especially if you’re not the type who’s driven by figures as there are many cars out there which offer bigger and more impressive numbers.
To get a Lamborghini Huracan 580-2 simply means that you want this one and not a supercar in general; a hairy-chested driving experience dressed in supermodel clothing, which generally sounds disturbing, but not to the right person.