The Grand Tour Episode 6 Features Fords And Ferraris

The half way point for the first season of The Grand Tour is less than a day away and as this trailer reveals, the sixth episode should be just as good as the others.
For starters, we will enjoy a dramatic change in scenery with the tent set up in Finland and decked out in Christmas paraphernalia and featuring a number of automotive-related gifts for the festive season, just as the old Top Gear did on a number of occasions.
As for the cars, the episode will see Richard Hammond driving a Ford Mustang GT and Jeremy Clarkson piloting the Ford Focus RS in a battle to discover the best car from Ford Performance’s exciting fleet.
Perhaps the automotive highlight of the episode will come from James May as he tests out a Ferrari 330 P4 while tracing the history of the brand's Le Mans rivalry with Ford. Although the 330 P4 is almost certainly a replica and not one of the three ever built, it looks like the real deal.