The Grand Tour Releases Namibia Adventure Special Trailer

When Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May left the Top Gear and signed up with Amazon, BBC’s lawyers stipulated certain things they couldn’t do in their new show, like hire a new Stig for example.
Doing specials, like they used to, apparently isn’t one of them, and the boys are free to do as they please. So they did - big time.
The first Grand Tour special sees Clarkson, Hammond and May on a trek to Africa in order to prove their boss, Andy Wilman, who believes beach buggies are no good, wrong.
Thus, there’s no tent around this time, just the three hosts and their buggies, built to their specs, embarking on a road trip across Namibia. Now, that would make for an epic trip in and of itself even if everything went according to plan. Knowing these guys, of course, this certainly wasn’t an incident-free trip. Far from it, as you can see in the trailer that follows.
The special will air in two parts on Amazon Prime, the first on December 30th and the second the following day.