The Lamborghini Huracan Is An Ode To Hexagons

We know how fast the Lamborghini Huracan is. We know how thrilling it can be and now, thanks to Doug DeMuro, we know some of its most intriguing quirks.
DeMuro recently jumped behind the wheel of a viewer’s orange Huracan and set out to discover how it drives, what sets it apart from other cars on the market and whether it justifies its $200,000+ (MSRP) price tag.
But before he got into that, he pointed out the mid-engined Italian exotic's love affair with hexagons. From the wheels to the grilles, the door handles, air conditioning vents, sport button, rear view camera, the airbag cover and even the hole for the door latch, everything has six sides. Squint really hard and the entire shape of the car begins to morph into a twisted hexagon.
As for the driving experience, well we all know that the Huracan is powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine. That powertrain delivers 602 hp in standard guise and thanks to the car’s all-wheel drive system, launch control (aka Thrust Mode) and dual-clutch transmission, it can sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 3 seconds.
For DeMuro's full take on the Huracan, check out the video below.