The McLaren 570S Isn't About Lap Times But Still Is Really Fast

In developing the Sports Series range of models, McLaren diverted from its usual path of straight-line and racetrack performance in favor of pure driver enjoyment.
Although McLaren Automotive is only 5 years old, most reviews agree that the 570S is one of the best sports cars on the market, even being named as Motor Trend's Best Driver's Car. But in its chase of driving thrills, has the 570S lost McLaren's touch to rival the established European marques on a track?
Well, Evo Magazine recently brought a bright orange 570S to the Anglesey circuit for the latest inclusion in its lap time leaderboard.
Competing against some of the industry's fastest cars, the 570S sprinted around the circuit in just 1:14.5. That time puts it 0.7 of a second ahead of the 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo and only three-tenths behind the 458 Speciale.
Compared to the 570S's most direct rival, the 911 Turbo S, the poised Brit is 0.9 seconds slower, despite weighing significantly less. Nevertheless, you can bet your bottom dollar that the McLaren was the most enjoyable of the two.