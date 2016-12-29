The Panache Of Lamborghini's Aventador Roadster

If there's one thing Lamborghini has nailed with the Aventador, it's the car's proven popularity for those looking to own one of the most outlandish vehicles on the market, even though its driving dynamics aren't class-leading.
Now, to claim the Aventador is not a driver's car would be a little bit harsh. Heck, you just need to sit in one to realize the thrills the V12-powered brute can provide, particularly in a straight line. To find out just what the model is all about, CNET jumped on board a Roadster version, taking it both to the runway and some flowing mountain roads.
Sure, the Aventador Roadster may almost be four years old but it doesn't really have any true rivals. There are certainly some high-end droptops that are faster but ones that drop jaws and twist necks like the Aventador? The Lambo is still the king in that department.
As with the coupe, power for the model continues to come from a naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine delivering 690 hp and driving all four wheels via the marque's independent-shifting rod seven-speed transmission.