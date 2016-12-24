The Tesla Model X Will Put Up A Holiday Show For You - Here's How

If you thought that Tesla's Model X was clever enough as it was, what with all its autonomous and performance characteristics, you probably never imagined that it could also be "jolly."
This new 'Holiday Show' feature is demonstrated here by Brooks from DragTimes, who shows us just how easy it is to activate and how much fun it looks once it's on.
Basically what you do is you press the Tesla icon on the display for about 5 seconds and then enter the word 'HOLIDAY' as sort of a secret code. After that, you'll see this following message displayed and you're good to go:
"The show will begin after you exit the car, close all doors and press the lock button on the key. The show requires 6 feet of space above and around the vehicle."
That last part you'll understand after watching how the Model X behaves once you get out and lock the doors. And yes, it's very cheerful.
As for the speed update mentioned in the title of the video, the P100D Easter egg could be available as as early as next week, allowing for 2.4 second 0-60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration times.