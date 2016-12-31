These Are The Top Ford Mustang Crashes Of 2016

2016 was clearly not the best year for a lot of people, including many Mustang drivers who were, let’s say, involved in way more accidents than they wanted to.
It wasn’t exactly a bad year for the Ford Mustang itself, but it sure was for the reputation of the people driving one, as the internet was flooded with video after video showing everything from uncontrollable spins, completely destroyed cars and of course the famous Cars & Coffee crashes.
Perhaps the need to show off combined with the lack of driving experience explains the many crashes after these car gatherings, but we really can’t explain why Mustang accidents gained so much traction (no pun intended) in 2016. We even saw one ending up on top of another car in a parking lot for crying out loud.
Let’s see together which ones were the most stupid, dangerous and unfortunate incidents where a Ford Mustang was the unlucky protagonist.
That Was A Close One, Kansas
We start off with a near crash, starring a Roush Stage 3 Mustang that was leaving a Cars & Coffee meet in Kansas when the driver attempted to accelerate, causing the back end to step out and send the car off the road. Fortunately, no one was hurt, including the car.
That’s Not A Parking Spot, Texas
A fairly new Mustang GT crashed somehow in front of a grocery store in Texas, blocking the entrance completely. The car’s front end suffered substantial damages as it ended up on a steel post. No one was hurt, luckily.
Rental Demolition Man, Washington
Easily the most severe crash on this list, a rental Ford Mustang Convertible was left completely destroyed with its parts scattered across the side walk. The car split in two, indicating that the driver was going at a high speed the moment of impact. What’s even more unbelievable is that he walked away without injury.
Like A Glove, Location Unknown
We don’t really know how this accident occurred, but the sight of a Mustang resting on top of a Toyota Corolla inside a parking lot points to a really unfortunate situation. Add the remains of what looks like a tree and our best guess is that this Mustang driver speared through a hedge before finding his parking spot.
Supercar Destroyer – Literally, New York
Easily the most expensive crash here, this one involves a Mustang ending up on a 2017 Audi R8 after a failed attempt from the Ford driver to drift(?) his way around a left turn which left the German supercar totaled.
No Grip At All, Illinois
You know the drill: a Cars & Coffee event ends, dude with Mustang tries to leave, Mustang meets the ditch.
The Curse Is Real, Texas
It appears that exiting safely a Cars & Coffee event is a not an easy task, especially when you’re trying to show off in a Mustang. This Shelby GT350 driver was very lucky in the end, as the car hit the curb and not anyone in the crowd.
I (don’t) Got This, Chicago
Easily one of the biggest Mustang f@ckups of the past year is this one right here: a red Ford Mustang trying to powerslide its way into traffic before the car fishtailed the other way and crashed onto a stationary car that was waiting to make a left. Words can't even begin to describe the stupidity of the whole thing.
Stay safe out there and save the Mustangs!