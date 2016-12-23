This Chinese Pagani Huayra Knock-Off Has 4HP And Is An Actual Production Car

Don’t fret, what you’re looking at isn’t a new vehicle from Pagani but a Chinese EV that was recently put into production.
Designed by a 26-year-old, the Pagani Huayra rip-off is simply dubbed ‘Supercar’ and is classified as a low-speed electric vehicle that can only be used in the city.
As Car News China reports, the base version has 4 HP, reaches a 40 km/h top speed and travels 80 km on a single charge. A more powerful version with more than double the output at a...whopping 10 HP, with a 60 km/h top speed and 100 km (62miles) range is also available.
The body of the vehicle is made from fiberglass and tips the scales at just 200 kg (440 lbs). As for its design, well, the headlights are obviously inspired by the Huayra and the six-taillight design of the Huayra has also been mimicked, only instead of lights, they are fake exhaust pipes. In the cabin, things are very basic with a totally plastic dashboard, a steering wheel without an airbag and a small touchscreen.
It is reported that the man behind the car, Liu Shengqi, had a dream of creating a sports car for young people and, after running out of money creating the first prototype, convinced Shandong Qilu to put the Supercar into production. For the record, pricing starts at around 38,000 yuan ($5,467).