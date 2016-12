This Classic Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Looks So Yummy, We Wish It Was Real

PHOTO GALLERY

Re-imagining your favorite cars is a tricky exercise, but there are some really talented people that can do exactly that.Arian Shamil of Arian Design is clearly one of those people, judging from his beautiful renders of a classic Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA.The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA EVO-1, as the project is called, is the designer’s take for an evolved version of the iconic Italian coupe which now features some tastefully-done mods.The bodywork is wider thanks to the addition of wider fenders while the hood has been modified to cater the needs of the new engine. Arian reimagined a Giulia GTA with a V6 engine complete with independent throttle bodies, hence the modified hood.The cabin is totally stripped, featuring just a racing seat for the driver and a matching roll cage to stiffen the chassis and make it safer for the happy driver. Other features of this imaginary build include carbon-ceramic brakes, monoblock forged alloys dressed in slick tires, racing suspension and a dual-pipe exhaust system.Now all we have to do is wait for someone with deep pockets to make this piece of art a reality…