This Classic Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA Looks So Yummy, We Wish It Was Real

Re-imagining your favorite cars is a tricky exercise, but there are some really talented people that can do exactly that.
Arian Shamil of Arian Design is clearly one of those people, judging from his beautiful renders of a classic Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA.
The Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA EVO-1, as the project is called, is the designer’s take for an evolved version of the iconic Italian coupe which now features some tastefully-done mods.
The bodywork is wider thanks to the addition of wider fenders while the hood has been modified to cater the needs of the new engine. Arian reimagined a Giulia GTA with a V6 engine complete with independent throttle bodies, hence the modified hood.
The cabin is totally stripped, featuring just a racing seat for the driver and a matching roll cage to stiffen the chassis and make it safer for the happy driver. Other features of this imaginary build include carbon-ceramic brakes, monoblock forged alloys dressed in slick tires, racing suspension and a dual-pipe exhaust system.
Now all we have to do is wait for someone with deep pockets to make this piece of art a reality…