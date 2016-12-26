This Color Shifting McLaren 675LT Spider Will Blow Your Mind

While the vast majority of Ferrari owners have their cars painted in typical colors or shades like red, yellow, black, silver ans white, McLaren customers are certainly more inclined to let loose with their color choices.
In recent months, we’ve seen a number of McLarens adorned in colored carbon fiber bodywork or eye-popping paint schemes and now, we’ve stumbled upon another.
This particular 675LT Spider was recently delivered by McLaren San Francisco and could well be the most remarkable we’ve ever laid eyes on.
It is officially painted in ‘Seed Colorstream’ which is an incredibly color-shifting finish which depending on the angle, varies from acid green to pink, purple, blue and aqua. The level of detail is so immaculate that even interior trimmings like the air vents have the same paint. What’s more, there’s also purple and green stitching on the seats.
Sure, this 675LT Spider won’t be to everyone’s taste but it’s impossible to deny its craftsmanship.