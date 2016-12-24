This Flatnose Porsche 964 Turbo Is One Of The Rarest Cars On The Planet

One of the last rear-drive 911 Turbos ever made happens to be one of the rarest of the breed, too.
A couple of months ago, we showed you a superb example of a 964 Flatnose that was offered for sale and the keen-eyed among the readers might recognize the same car in the Carfection video that follows. It’s considered to be one of the closest specimens to a brand new 964 Turbo as it has covered just 630 miles since it left the factory in 1994.
The Flatnose option (or Flachbau as it’s called in German) was offered only to a select few, with Porsche eventually making just 76 of them worldwide. This car though is even rarer, as it’s one of the only 12 right-hand drive models made.
Hanging out in the rear is a turbocharged 3.6-litre flat six engine with 385hp, courtesy of the era’s optional X88 package that increased the output from the standard 360hp. Whether you like the flatnose style or not, you got to admire the sheer beauty of a time-warp air-cooled machine that just begs to be driven.