This Is Why The Cars From Gran Turismo Sport Are So Lifelike

No, the image you see above isn’t a photograph of an actual BMW M4, but an image from the Gran Turismo Sport. Could have fooled us.
In creating the latest addition to the Gran Turismo series, developer Polyphony Digital has gone to extraordinary lengths to accurately capture the details and colors of vehicles and their surroundings thanks to one key technological advancement.
As detailed by Digital Trends in a detailed examination of the game, Polyphony uses High-Dynamic Range, something supported by the Playstation 4 and Playstation 4 Pro. Compared to the typical sRGB profile, HDR is better able to define how many colors a screen can produce, allowing developers to make vehicles more lifelike than ever.
To give cars in Gran Turismo Sport levels of detail, Polyphony developed a camera that can capture HDR images with 100 times the dynamic range of typical cameras.
According to Gran Turismo produced Kazunori Yamauchi, “The world of HDR is something that most of the world hasn’t stepped into. It’s really uncharted territory. Three years ago when we started developing Gran Turismo Sport, there were actually no HDR images anywhere in the world.”
One key advantage of HDR is that it is able to better represent colors. As an example, Yamauchi says most the colors used by McLaren fall outside the sRGB range and cannot be accurately recreated. With HDR, however, those colors are just like the real thing.