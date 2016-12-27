This Is The World’s Only Yellow Ferrari F60 America

Only ten were made but only one Ferrari F60 America was finished in yellow, making this find as rare as they can get.
Ferrari celebrated their 60th anniversary in the U.S. market by releasing the F60 America, a rebodied version of the F12 which is also convertible.
The Italians have denied us (well, not us per se, but those who can actually afford it) a regular-production open-top version of their V12 two-seater, making this insanely rare machine the only modern-day Ferrari convertible with a V12.
The 6.3-litre V12 is the same with the F12, meaning it produces 730hp, sent to the rear via a dual-clutch gearbox. The new exterior is also paired with an asymmetrically-trimmed cabin, featuring a red driver’s seat and the passenger’s side finished in black.
Each car was priced at $2.5 million and of course they were sold even before Ferrari made the first announcement. The video below, courtesy of the Stradman, also contains a matching yellow Pagani Huayra and a loud Ferrari 430 Scuderia, so it should help you get your supercar fix of the day.