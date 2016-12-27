This Manual BMW 540i Touring Is Just Wagon Perfection

We like wagons, especially if they come with three pedals and many cylinders. We are also big fans of the E39 5-Series, one of BMW’s finest moments in its recent history. Enter the magic unicorn.
We barely kept it together when we came across this beautiful, wagon-tastic BMW 540i Touring that not only has the desired manual gearbox but also features some M goodies to spice its looks.
Add the virtually perfect condition it looks is in the pictures and we are officially calling the bank for an emergency loan. Offered for sale from Hexagon Classics, this black-on-black example is the closest thing you can get to an E39 M5 Touring.
Under the bonnet is the 4.4-litre V8 which makes just under 300hp while the gearbox is a sweet six-speed Getrag unit. Combined with the inherent talents of the E39 chassis and the practicality of the wagon body, this 540i looks like the real deal.
Especially if you have the necessary £24k (around $29,500 in current exchange rates) to make it yours. Would you?