This Simple Exhaust Hack Can Make A Porsche 996 Sound Properly Angry

Turns out you don’t have to spend lots of money in order to make your car sound better.
This base Porsche 996 remains to this day a good sports car but the stock exhaust keeps the flat-six soundtrack to a lower level than most would want it.
Normally, you’d have to spend a significant amount of money towards an aftermarket exhaust to get the desired results but Matt Watson from CarWow has found a hack that not only makes his personal 996 sound better, it also costs just £200 ($246).
This exhaust trick basically mimics what Porsche did in their own sports exhaust systems for the 996, and involves adding a muffler bypass between the inlet and outlet tubes of the exhaust.
The results are simply impressive, with this Porsche 996 gaining a much throatier soundtrack in all occasions: from a cold start to a pass by, the unmistakable song of the flat six is louder and clearer than ever. Now, that’s value for your money.