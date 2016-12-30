This V8-Engined Mazda MX-5 ND Is The World’s Smallest Muscle Car

Stuffing a big V8 under the bonnet of a Mazda MX-5 will never stop being an awesome idea, and this stands true with the latest ND generation as well.
Being one of the best in the business of shoehorning big engines into small Japanese roadsters, Flyin’ Miata already offers such a deal to those who want the current MX-5 to smoke its tires at a flick of their right ankle.
Instead of the usual four-cylinder units, the tuner company was able to fit a 6.2-litre LS3 V8 with 525hp. A six-speed manual Tremec T56 Magnum gearbox was deemed necessary to harness the newfound power, while the chassis has been updated with the usual suspension, bigger wheels, stronger brakes and stickier tires.
Despite the dramatic increase in capacity, the V8 engine purpotedly doesn’t mess with the Miata’s inherent balance, with Flyin’ Miata claiming that their conversion shifts the factory 52-48 to a 53-47, front to rear.
It might not be the cheapest V8 conversion out there, with the creator asking for $50,000 plus the donor car, but for your money, you’re getting a turnkey, ready-to-go V8-powered MX-5 ND, one that has all of its factory gauges and systems working just as they would in the factory cars.
Henry Catchpole from Drivetribe delivers his impressions on their latest video review.