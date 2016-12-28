This VW Golf Country Is A Vintage Crossover, And Probably The Coolest Of Them All

There was a time when VW decided to not only offer the second generation Golf with AWD, but to also throw a jacked-up version of it in the market.
This 1991 example is a VW Golf Country with the factory Chrome package fitted and is offered on eBay with no reserve.
These cars never made it to the US when new, but the specific car is based in New Jersey and appears to be in really good condition, having covered just 13,079 documented miles (21,049km).
Back in the day, VW worked with Steyr-Puch to build the Golf Country which offered a higher ground clearance of 21cm, the Syncro four-wheel drive system, bullbars front and rear, a skid plate to protect the engine and a rear subframe for the rear differential. Other differences include a spare wheel mounted externally on a swing-away frame mounted at the rear.
The seller claims that only 500 Golf Country Chrome models were ever made, making this one a truly amazing find, taking into account its really nice condition. The spec can safely be described as fully loaded, with the car featuring air-conditioning, power windows, leather heated seats and a big ragtop sunroof.
Under the bonnet lies the same 1.8-litre 8v petrol engine offered in the normal versions, producing 98hp. It certainly won’t make your heart pump faster when you floor the loud pedal but this was never the point.
The car is also said to drive, look and even smell like a new one, with the seller also claiming spotless reports from Carfax and AutoCheck. With the world currently going SUV-crazy, this cool European hatchback might prove to be the perfect crossover for the right person.
H/T To BaT!