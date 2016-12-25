This Zombie Proof Defender Is One Of The Coolest Landies Ever

This impressive 1959 Land Rover 109 S2 is only one of around 15 cars that have been track-converted by Scottish Cuthbertson.
The specific car is also claimed to be the only one still left in the UK, and has been through a restoration that brought it back to a nice, standard condition.
The tracked, British off-roader, is currently offered for sale for £85k (around $105,000 in current exchange rates) and can be found in North Yorkshire, England.
According to the seller, the restoration took place a number of years ago to a very high standard, with the vehicle to this day looking great, inside and out. It’s also in full working condition and as you would imagine extremely capable off road and ‘particularly suited to grassland’ per the seller.
This type of conversion would take the whole car minus its wheels dropped onto a sub-frame, with a track fixed around bogeys at each corner with a sprocket that replaces the Land Rover’s road wheels, according to LandRover-mad.co.uk.
“The front tracks are steerable in the conventional way, the tracks turn as a whole for steering - aided by substantial power steering driven from the engine crankshaft pulley. However when 4-wheel drive is engaged, each track is powered at each corner with a different motion. This stops the side to side scrubbing of tracks when turning which tends to happen on conventional tracked vehicles”, reads the article.
It’s a beautiful thing to own if you’re the right kind of person and we do hope that the next owner will continue taking good care of it and -fingers crossed- not have to use it in a potential zombie apocalypse.
H/T To BaT!