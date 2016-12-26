Top Gear Season 24 Teased Before 2017 Release

With Chris Evans at the helm, it's fair to call this year's Top Gear Season 23 an unmitigated disaster.
The series certainly did have a few entertaining segments, namely those absent of Evans, Sabine Schmitz and Eddie Jordan. With those three gone, Season 24 could prove a return to form with Matt LeBlanc, Rory Reid and Chris Harris and the first trailer of the series has just been released.
The 21-second trailer simply shows the trio engaging in a curious no-hand and no-knee drag race in three beat-up cars including a famous black London taxi. Based on the desolate landscape featured in the clip, it seems possible it is just a snippet of a larger road trip the presenters embarked upon in an unknown location.
Will the latest season of Top Gear prove a success? It's hard to say, but we'll certainly be giving it a second chance.