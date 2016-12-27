Toyota Driver Goes From Shoulder To 3rd Lane Like A Madman

This has to be one of the most dangerous merging maneuvers that we've ever seen on a dahscam.
Even if you're in a hurry transporting someone's liver to the hospital inside a refrigerated box, cutting across three lanes of traffic on a busy freeway like NY's Grand Central Parkway, should never cross your mind.
The driver of the beige Toyota RAV4 got extremely lucky here. He cut ahead of the dashcam car and managed to split a BMW X5 and a newer RAV4, whose driver had to slam on the brakes in order to avoid a collision.
It's this sort of inattentiveness that leads to people having accidents on the freeway, and to make matters worse, the second there was room, the beige RAV4 took to the middle lane in order to continue its blitz through traffic - followed by what must have been a very enraged motorist in the blue RAV4's driver.
Unfortunately, this type of behavior is frequent and it's always the the law-abiding drivers that need to watch out and avoid hitting the people who seem to be trying their hardest to get into an accident.