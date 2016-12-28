Two Ford Mustangs Set World Record For Largest Tire Mark Image

Two Ford Mustangs have claimed a Guinness World Record for the 'largest tire mark image' in Saudi Arabia.
The country's Ford distributor, Aljazirah Vehicles Agencies and AlJazirah Ford Racing, brought along a pair of RTR-D Ford Mustangs designed specially as drifting animals that burn through tires even sitting still.
The world record attempt was made as part of a campaign to raise awareness for breast cancer and saw the two Mustangs leave bright pink smoke and tire marks in the shape of the breast cancer awareness ribbon.
To claim the title, the pair needed to beat 500 square meters and managed to smash it with 883.98 m² (9,515 ft²). Plus, they passed along a nice message concerning a sensitive issue...