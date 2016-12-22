Two Killed In Massive 67-Vehicle Pileup In Baltimore

Two people were killed and dozens injured in a 67-vehicle pileup in Baltimore over the weekend.
As a winter storm lashed the city, a fuel tanker careened off a bridge northbound on Interstate 95 and crashed onto the train tracks below where it promptly exploded in a huge fireball. The pileup then started as other road users attempted to avoid the devastation left behind by the tanker.
The incident left two dead while almost two dozen were injured, two of which were transferred to the University of Maryland Medical Center with critical injuries. A few further two were left with serious injuries.
Marvellous Amasiatu, a nurse who lives nearby, filmed the tanker as he was waiting in traffic.
Speaking with the Baltimore Sun, Amasiatu said “Cars and trucks were coming in at 50 and 60 miles an hour. They were sliding and slamming, and I stayed on the line with 911 and had the video on for about five minutes.
“I was traumatized. I wish I could have helped. [The driver] could not stop... People could not see what was ahead of them,” he said.
This morning aftermath on i95 baltimore...crazy day as a UPSman pic.twitter.com/F29r1zh76l— Phillip Bates (@laxncoach24) December 18, 2016