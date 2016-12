Uber Customer Gets Charged $28,000 For Ride Due To Glitch

One woman in Philadelphia said that her bank flagged and blocked a charge from Uber for $28,639, which the car-sharing service says was caused by a glitch in its computers.According to Uber, this issue affectedof users and was only temporary. Its engineers are currently working to ensure a similar issue doesn't occur again, as reported byBasically what happened was that the authorization hold on an account that Uber utilizes when a person orders a ride became much higher due to the glitch.Still, it seems that the unnamed Philadelphia woman first received an e-mail from the car-sharing service stating that her account had been hacked.said a message from Uber's customer service.Six days later, the woman received another message stating that her information was safe and that theUsers should be relieved to hear that drivers who use the Uber app do not have access to passengers' payment information, according to the company, though at the same time, apps like Uber or Netflix are generally less protected than banks and have become popular targets for hackers. "First stop is to go someplace that has huge databases brimming with information," said Adam Levin, a cyber security expert.Last year alone, more than $1 billion was taken through internet crime in the United States according to the FBI, with 19,632 reported incidents being personal data breaches. One FBI special agent recommended that people use different passwords for different accounts and use a phrase rather than a word.