Uber Moves Its Self-Driving Volvos To Arizona With The Help Of Otto

Shortly after Uber agreed to take its self-driving test vehicles off the streets of San Francisco, the company has quickly decided to relocate its fleet to Arizona.
According to Engadget, Uber’s autonomous Volvo XC90s shipped out to Arizona thanks to one of the brand’s Otto trucks which coincidently, also has the ability to drive itself without any human intervention.
Whereas Uber was unable to test its self-driving Volvos in San Francisco as it failed to obtain a permit, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has given the firm the go-ahead to bring its fleet to the state and according to Uber, testing there will start in the next few weeks.
Uber made global headlines last week when it rolled out its self-driving fleet in San Francisco and shortly after, one XC90 was caught on dash cam driving through a red light. The Californian DMV soon stepped in and ordered Uber to take the cars off local roads and to apply for a permit. Despite this, Uber claimed it didn’t need a permit as the vehicles couldn’t operate themselves without a driver on board and decided to ignore the DMV.
Yesterday however, Uber conceded and stopped testing in San Francisco.