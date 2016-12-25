UK Wants 'Drive Safe' Mode To Cut Down On Mobile Phone Use

Similar to the 'Airplane Mode' found on smartphones, UK ministers and officials will argue for the introduction of software that will prevent drivers from being distracted by calls or text messages.
According to The Guardian, a potential 'Drive Safe' mode differs from an "Airplane' Mode in that it can still let the driver make emergency calls or accept calls from certain designated persons.
There's also the possibility of automatically blocking the phone using GPS tech if the car is traveling at certain speeds and beyond. In spring 2017, UK drivers will be charged £200 if caught using a mobile phone while driving without a hands-free device. Fixed penalty notice will also go up from three to six points.
Even though driving while holding a mobile phone to one's ear has been illegal in the UK since December 2003, motorists have still been at it at alarming rates, without using any hands-free devices. In fact, the number of drivers who admitted to using a mobile phone while behind the wheel has went from 8% in 2014 to 31% in 2016.
Furthermore, the Transport Research Laboratory has revealed that drivers using a phone had reaction times 30% slower than those who were found to be over the "drink-drive" limit.
RAC director Steve Gooding went on record saying that "new smartphones and tablets come fresh out of the box loaded with apps and other functions, easily activated through on-screen icons. While flight safe mode comes as standard issue, where is the drive safe equivalent?"
"Drivers must carry the personal responsibility for avoiding distraction when they are at the wheel, but telecoms companies surely have an obligation to help them do the right thing, something we’re discussing with the Department for Transport."