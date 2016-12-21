Unique Dark Grey Porsche 911 R Up For Grabs In Paris

Remember last week when we brought you images of a delectable Porsche 911 R with a unique dark grey livery? It certainly caught our attention, standing out as it does from the other 990 examples that were made. And now that one-of-a-kind 911 R is going to go to the highest bidder.
As it turns out, the vehicle was ordered new by a customer in Paris, who requested a Paint to Sample, one of only a handful to do so. Instead of the "usual" white or silver with red or green stripes that the factory offered as standard, this customer ordered his in Slate Grey with silver stripes and yellow accents (the only one of its kind), all in tribute, apparently, to Steve McQueen.
The door sills were even emblazoned with a quote from the legendary King of Cool himself: “Racing is life. Anything that happens before or after is just waiting.” The black leather interior features custom floor mats, a Bose sound system and was also specified with the Sport Chrono pack, nose lift kit, Bi-Xenon headlights, single-mass flywheel... the works. It even received a special serial number, 967, to reflect the original 911 R from 1967.
Of course, being a 911 R, it also features the 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat six from the GT3 RS with 500 horsepower and a six-speed manual gearbox. Those features make it one of the most sought-after Porsches among purists balking at “unnatural” enhancements that Zuffenhausen has implemented in the pursuit of performance. So you'll find no turbochargers, dual-clutch transmissions, all-wheel drive, or four-wheel steering in this one.
If all of this sounds too tempting to pass up, you'll want to head to Paris in February where RM Sotheby's will have it up for auction at its sale during the Rétromobile show. But you'll want to bring a briefcase full of cash; given the crazy prices at which “ordinary” 911 Rs have been changing hands recently, we won't be at all surprised to see this example sell for seven figures. However much it sells for, the Institut Gustave Roussy will receive 25 percent of the sale price (at a minimum of €25k) towards its cancer research activities.