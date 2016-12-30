Updated Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell To Benefit From Range Boost

Hyundai is developing a new-and-improved Tucson Fuel Cell that will have a significantly longer range.
Asian publication Nikkei says that the second-generation Tucson will boast a 30 per cent better mileage than the current car. This means that the SUV could travel up to 560 km (347 miles) on a single tank, compared to the 426 km (264 mile) of the existing Tucson Fuel Cell.
The new model is anticipated to launch in January 2018 and, unless Toyota is planning an update to the Mirai, will boast the highest range of any current fuel cell production vehicle.
According to Hyundai eco-vehicle development director Ahn Buyng-ki, the launch of the new Tucson Fuel Cell will coincide with South Korea hosting the Winter Olympic Games in 2018, providing the automaker with the perfect place to debut its advanced fuel cell technology.
Although it would be relatively simple for Hyundai to base the second-gen Tucson FCV around the current car, there's a possibility that the new model will be built around a dedicated fuel cell platform rather than one used by an existing vehicle.