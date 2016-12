US & Canadian Police Services Starting To Favor SUVs

PHOTO GALLERY

Apparently, the fact that citizens are favoring SUVs and crossovers has not gone unnoticed in police circles, with both Canadian and US police utilizing the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Explorer with pursuit-rated packages While sedans like the Dodge Charger and Ford Taurus will likely remain the vehicle of choice for patrolling urban areas, in suburbs and rural areas, it's the SUV that is becoming the norm.said Julie Furlotte, national mobile assets manager for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.The RCMP currently buys between 1,800 and 2,000 vehicles per year, with roughly 1,200-1,300 police-package sedans and 1,600 utility vehicles in its current fleet. Just like most civilian drivers, officers also like the bigger vehicles' higher driving position and ease of entry and exit.said Sgt Michael McCarthy of the Michigan State Police.McCarthy, who's also been involved in the annual police-vehicle trials since 2007, stated that the performance gap between police sedans and SUVs has narrowed.According to, police fleet sales are thought to range up to 100,000 units per year in the US, whereas Ford Canada for example, averages 1,700 to 2,000 pursuit-rated vehicle sales a year.