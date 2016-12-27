Vanderhall Venice Brings The Three-Wheeled Roadster Closer To The Road [80 Images + Videos]

Looking for the most fun you can have on four wheels? Try taking one out of the equation and climb into the cockpit of a three-wheeled roadster – like the new Venice roadster from Vanderhall Motor Works.
Based out of Provo, Utah, Vanderhall makes essentially one model. The trike features a similar layout to the Polaris Slingshot, Campagna T-Rex, or Morgan 3 Wheeler. Which is, to say, two wheels up front, one in the back, a two-seat open cockpit, and a steering wheel – as opposed to something like the BRP Can-Am that's more like a motorcycle with an extra wheel, or the Reliant Robin that puts one wheel up front and two in the back.
Instead of a motorcycle engine, Vanderhall uses a 1.4-liter turbo four sourced from GM, kicking 200 horsepower and just as much torque to the rear wheel through a six-speed sequential gearbox.
The Vanderhall Laguna is hardly cheap, starting at just under $50k for the base model, $58,500 for the Sport Premium version, or $77,000 for the sold-out Bespoke edition. Those turned off by those prices, however, may be enticed by the new Venice.
Based on the same building blocks as the Laguna, the Venice ditches the former's costly carbon-fiber bodywork in favor of more cost-effective composites. As our compatriots over at Motor1 point out, that's apparently enough to cut the price down by a massive $20k to a far more manageable $29,950.
Color choices and other options and equipment are more limited on the Venice than the Laguna, but those seem like small sacrifices for such a substantial price cut – even if the idea of hand-laid carbon-fiber bodywork does seem rather enticing.