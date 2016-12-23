Vath Gives This Diesel Mercedes GLC A Bit More Power, Lots Of Attitude

It would be fair to say that, in 220d guise, the GLC is targeting those who put fuel economy, and not performance, at the top of their list.
Even so, some owners would probably be happy with something more than the 170 PS of the stock 2.2-liter diesel - and Vath will be more than happy to oblige.
For €850 ($885), excluding tax, the tuner will bump up the output to 205 PS (202 HP), while the peak torque sits at 470 Nm (347 lb-ft), which helps the GLC top out at 220 km/h (137 mph).
If you feel so inclined, there's a stainless steel-made sound actuator, for another €1,090 ($1,135), plus €290 ($302) for installation, and stainless steel integrated tailpipes for another €139 ($145). A coilover suspension with height-adjustable shock absorbers lowers the ride height by 20-55 mm and will set you back another €2,290 ($2,384), plus €480 ($500) for installation. Finally, the wheel-tire combo that consists of 8.5x20- and 10.0x20-inch rims wrapped in 245/45 and 275/45 tires for the front and rear axles respectively, adds another €4,200 ($4,373).