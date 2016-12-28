Volkswagen Hires More Than 1,000 IT Experts To Get Ready For New Era

Volkswagen announced they will be hiring more than 1,000 IT experts from a variety of high-tech sectors in the next three years to help them implement their future plans.
VW will reinforce its team with experts from areas like the gaming industry and top-level research in order to expand its know-how in the fields of artificial intelligence, big data, virtual reality, smart production and connectivity.
Half of the new employees will work in Wolfsburg, in the core IT organisation at the company’s headquarters as well as in its IT labs in Wolfsburg, Berlin and Munich.
“People who want to shape the future of mobility are coming to Volkswagen”, said Dr. Karlheinz Blessing, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Group. “We are tackling the major challenges of the future with the best people: digitalization, software development, E-mobility, autonomous driving and mobility services.”
Over the past few months, VW Group IT has already recruited highly specialized experts from the fields of robotics, level design, design thinking, and AI research.
“The tasks we face are more varied and interesting than ever before”, said Dr. Martin Hofmann, CIO of the Volkswagen Group. “In the global mobility group Volkswagen, IT means: international cooperation, versatile working in fast, creative teams and the most advanced technology.”