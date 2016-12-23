Volvo's Red Key Ensures That Your 90 Series Is Driven Responsibly

Unlike Dodge's Hellcats, whose red keys unleash the entire output, Volvo's accessory brings peace of mind to owners lending their cars to others, whether that's a workshop or their offspring.
Offered through official dealerships at a price of 110 ($136) in the UK, the Red Key automatically limits some of the functions of the car and allows owners to tweak others.
"Handing over your car to a third party often comes with a feeling of trepidation. For those who regularly entrust their car to others, Volvo’s Red Key gives owners the confidence that their vehicle is being driven responsibly, no matter whose hands it’s in", says Volvo Car UK Operations Director, David Baddeley.
Initially available for the S90, V90 and XC90, and with other models to follow soon, Volvo's Red Key automatically limits the car's top speed to 75 mph (120 km/h), programs the Adaptive Cruise Control to maintain a maximum distance to the car in front and engages the preset speed warning at 30, 45, and 55 mph (50, 70 and 90 km/h).
The feature also reduces the maximum volume for the audio system and sees permanent activation of the available driver assist systems such as the Lane Keeping Aid, Forward Collision Control, Blind Spot Information System, Distance Alert, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Driver Alert Control.