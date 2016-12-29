VW Drops More Photos Of The Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40

The UK arm of VW has released a new gallery of the Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40, the special model created for the 40th anniversary of the iconic hot hatch.
2016 was a good year for the VW Golf GTI as it not only reached an important milestone, but also marks the time it became the fastest FWD car around the Nurburgring, in Clubsport S guise of course.
For those not lucky enough to secure one of the 400 Clubsport S models, VW offers the Clubsport Edition 40 you see in the pictures below.
The VW Golf GTI Clubsport Edition 40 is powered by a 265hp version of the turbocharged 2.0-litre TFSI engine, which can pump out 286hp for up to 10 seconds of full throttle thanks to the magic of overboost. Before you start complaining about why VW hasn’t given it the full 286hp from the get-go, just think when was the last time you were able to floor it for more than 10 seconds on public roads and not break any laws.
This version of the EA888 engine also features a water-cooled exhaust channel to the turbocharger and variable valve timing with dual camshaft adjustment. 0-62mph (100km/h) is being dealt in 6.3 seconds for both manual and DSG-equipped models, while top speed is limited to 155mph (250km/h).
The Edition 40 features a host of bespoke additions, including a new aero agenda that produces real downforce on both axles, thanks to a completely new front bumper, side sills, rear diffuser and roof spoiler.
The interior can be equipped with optional bucket seats dressed in Alcantara and cloth with the dashboard and door cards featuring the ‘Honeycomb 40’ trim strips. UK’s allocation of 1,000 units is reportedly already sold out.
The British arm of VW has also held a series of events to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic hot hatch, including 85 GTIs from all generations being driven towards VW’s UK headquarters in Milton Keynes.