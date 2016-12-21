VW Receives Final Approval From German Authorities For Diesel Fixes In Europe

VW has received the necessary final approval from the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in order to initiate the fixing of its diesel-powered models equipped with the EA189 engine and the emissions-cheating software.
VW Group says that it will successively notify European and international owners in the weeks ahead to make an appointment to have their vehicles fixed at an authorized service center of their choice.
Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority has confirmed that the implementation of the technical solutions for the affected models will “in no way adversely affect fuel consumption, engine performance or noise emissions”. Once the fix is applied, the said vehicles will meet all legal requirements and the applicable emissions standards.
As part of the recall process, customers (in Germany at least) will be offered an appropriate replacement vehicle free of charge. The KBA’s approval does not apply to vehicles in USA and Canada.
The news came after yesterday’s announcement that the VW Group has reached an agreement with the US authorities for models equipped with the 3.0-litre TDI V6 engines.