VW Strikes Compensation Deal With 3.0-Liter TDI Owners

Volkswagen has reached a principal agreement with approximately 83,000 owners of its polluting 3.0-liter TDI vehicles in the United States.
Although specific figures of the compensation haven’t been announced, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer said that half of the agreed compensation will be paid once final approval to the settlement is given.
The compensation also won’t be included in the $1 billion settlement VW agreed to with U.S. regulators to buy back 20,000 of the affected vehicles and fix the remaining 63,000.
According to Breyer, a final agreement will need to be filed in court by January 31, 2017 and a hearing is tipped to be held on February 14 where the deal is expected to be approved.
Reuters reports there’s a possibility that with the compensation to all affected owners, VW’s bill for the 3.0-liter TDI settlement could swell by an additional $400 million to $800 million. That would be the case if owners are given the same $5,100 to $10,000 compensation as each of the 475,000 2.0-liter TDI owners in the U.S.