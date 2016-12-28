Want To Invest In A Future Classic? Here Are Your Best Picks For 2017

Here's the thing about classic cars: they're always changing. As the years pass by, what was new becomes old – and potentially collectible.
So with 2016 drawing to a close and 2017 just days away, the classic car insurance and valuation experts at Hagerty have identified ten cars that are either classics now that are bound to increase even further in value, are slated to become future classics, or lie somewhere in between.
There's something here for (almost) every budget, whether you're looking to spend $15,000 or over $2 million. So without further ado, here are Hagerty's Top 10 Classic Cars to Buy in 2017, along with the average prices at which they're trading hands in the United States today.
1. 2000-2006 BMW M3 ($20,000)
2. 1997-2004 Chevrolet Corvette ($15,000)
3. 1971-1972 Dodge Challenger ($18,300)
4. 1968-1970 Dodge Charger ($26,100)
5. 2003-2006 Dodge Viper ($50,000)
6. 2003 Ferrari Enzo ($2,300,000)
7. 1966-1977 Ford Bronco ($18,500)
8. 1970 Plymouth Superbird ($233,000)
9. 2007-2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS ($180,000)
10.1993-1998 Toyota Supra Turbo ($40,000)
As you can see, Dodge is best represented here, with three models – plus another from its former sister-brand Plymouth. But there's almost as many imports as there are domestics on this list, so whether you're into sport-utes, rice-burners, old-school muscle, or European exotics, Hagerty has you covered for the year ahead.