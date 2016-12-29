Watch An Audi R8 Teach Some Drag Strip Manners To Mercedes AMG GT S

You could say that this drag race is a battle between all-wheel drive vs rear-wheel drive, which is, umm, exactly that.
It’s no secret that Audi’s own supercar is one of the most enjoyable models in the segment; it’s the only one in the segment still offering a naturally aspirated engine (yes, there is also the Huracan), paired with one of the fastest shifting transmissions known to man.
The Mercedes-AMG GT S on the other hand is the first dedicated model Affalterbach made with twin-turbo power, employing the 4.0-litre V8 that’s been used in almost every model they currently offer. That’s not a bad thing of course as AMG’s V8 powerplant not only offers huge power, it also sounds rather good.
The entry-level R8 comes with 533hp out its 5.2-litre V10 while the AMG GT S packs 510 ponies. Both of them come with seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions, but the Audi is 55kg lighter than its rival and holds all four wheels responsible for transmitting the power on the tarmac.
We already know who is going to win just be reading their stats but to find out exactly how faster is that Audi R8 from the Mercedes-AMG GT S, watch the Auto Express video linked below.