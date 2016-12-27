Watch BMW's Quad-Turbo 750Ld xDrive Diesel Hit 200 km/h (124 mph)

If you're looking for a fast luxury saloon yet you still favor diesel instead of petrol power, BMW's all-new 750Ld xDrive might be the only one worth considering.
The reason for that is of course because it has not two, not three, but four turbochargers. BMW even went with a clever setup where you've got two low-pressure turbos and one high-pressure turbo permanently in action, though under hard acceleration the two low-pressure turbos will be bypassed, allowing for a faster build-up of boost.
This engine is mated to BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system, helping put down those 400 PS (395 HP) and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque, with 450Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque available at just 1,000 rpm, and the maximum 760Nm (560 lb-ft) kicking in between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm.
In a straight line, the long-wheelbase 750Ld will hit 100 km/h (62mph) in as little as 4.7 seconds, but if you're curious to see how well it would do as an Autobahn cruiser, this video will definitely shine some light on that.
As far as we can tell, the 750Ld xDrive builds up speed rather effortlessly and consistently, though the good folks from Autoblog didn't actually time this run.