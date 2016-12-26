Which One Sounds Better, The Jaguar F-Type SVR Or Corvette Z06?

Despite ever-tightening fuel efficiency and emissions standards, large displacement and big power V8 engines continue to be used by some of the market’s most exciting automobiles, two of which are featured here.
Hailing from different sides of the Atlantic we have the Jaguar F-Type SVR in one corner and the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in the other.
The British brute has a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 while the American animal has a slightly larger 6.2-liter supercharged V8. While the engines have the same number of cylinders, this sound battle between the pair perfectly demonstrates how different the two sound.
The burbling tone of the Jaguar really sounds like no other V8 in the industry and has become synonymous for its crackles, pops and bangs on the overrun. By comparison, the Z06 has that characteristic Corvette tone which sounds like roaring thunder in the midst of a ferocious storm.
Which one do you prefer?